Gulfport man pleads guilty to kidnapping ex-girlfriend, domestic violence

Deshawn Gray, 25
Deshawn Gray, 25
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Deshawn Gray, 25, of Gulfport, has pled guilty to kidnapping, domestic violence and taking of a motor vehicle.

The incident took place on October 7, 2021 after Gray and his victim, who had previously dated, got into an argument over a cellphone as they sat in the victim’s car, parked in the parking lot of Save-A-Lot in Gulfport.

At some point during the argument, Gray, in the driver’s seat, drove away from the parking lot while restraining and assaulting the victim. An investigation by Gulfport PD found Gray drove to his cousin’s house, where the victim tried to escape. However, Gray grabbed her by the neck and forced her back into the vehicle. Neighbors witnessed the abduction and called the police.

“Gray’s cousin drove the vehicle away while Gray continued to assault the victim in the backseat of the vehicle,” said Assistant District Attorney Patti Simpson, who prosecuted the case. “Once Gray’s cousin exited the car, the victim was given an opportunity to escape and sought help at a nearby store.”

Officers with Gulfport PD were called to the store, where they found the victim and her vehicle. Gray was taken into custody.

During the plea hearing, the victim added Gray would constantly try to contact her, even showing up at her house unannounced numerous times. She added that she feared for her own life, being alone at home and being caught off guard by Gray, who might hurt her again.

“Holding offenders accountable for these egregious crimes is paramount in our effort to eliminate interpersonal violence from our community,” said Stacy Riley, CEO of the Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence. “Domestic violence is a crime against our citizens and should be taken seriously by all. If you or anyone you know has been impacted by domestic violence, please reach out to us at 228-436-3809 for help. No one should be alone in their efforts to get free from violence.”

Gray was sentenced to serve 20 years under the Mississippi Department of Corrections. He had no prior convictions.

