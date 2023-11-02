Flora man found guilty in murder of 21-year-old found shot to death in vehicle

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man from Flora has been found guilty in the murder of a 21-year-old.

In January, Jakeviyon Hunter, now 22, was arrested and charged with the murder of Jaquarius Ross. The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a vehicle in Flora at a home in the 600 block of St. Charles Street.

Investigators were able to track Hunter down and obtain a search warrant for his cell phone.

Phone records showed that Hunter told Ross to come to his home to bring him a pair of shoes. The shoes were still in Ross’ lap when he was murdered.

Hunter was found guilty of one count of first-degree murder and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle after a three-day jury trial in the Madison County Circuit Court.

