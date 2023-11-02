First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After a morning low temperature of 27 degrees, we rebounded to a high of 66 Thursday afternoon in Jackson. Temperatures are expected to drop into the 30s again Friday morning for a few hours resulting in a frost as well, but freezing temperatures are not expected. Fire danger will also increase as a result as this cold dry air will increase dead vegetation in the coming days. Expect sunny skies for the duration of the week, weekend and much of next week as highs rebound into the 70s and 80s. The average high and low temperature for this time of year is 72 and the 47. Sunrise is 7:19am and the sunset is 6:08pm. Don’t forget to check smoke detector batteries and change the clocks back an hour before you go to sleep Saturday night. We have a slight chance for rain next Thursday, which will be much needed as the new drought report for this week indicates worsening conditions in most of Mississippi.

