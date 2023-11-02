First Alert Forecast: trending warming into the upcoming weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: After a freezing start this morning, temperatures will be on the rise this afternoon with lots of sunshine to go around. It will feel slightly warmer with highs forecast to top out in the middle to a few upper 60s. While it won’t be as cold tonight, it will be chilly out with overnight lows in the lower to middle 30s. Areas of patchy frost could also develop by early tomorrow morning.

FRIDAY: Bright and seasonable conditions are expected for Friday to round out the work week. We should see afternoon highs reach the lower 70s in most spots, which is near normal for this time of year. Friday night football games will be good to go with dry weather in the forecast.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Temperatures will continue to trend warmer heading into the weekend with above normal temperatures in the forecast. We should reach the upper 70s to near 80-degrees under lots of sunshine. A long stretch of dry weather is also anticipated during this time. It may not be until the end of next week before our next chance for rain arrives.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.