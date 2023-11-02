Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
Power of Pink
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

First Alert Forecast: trending warming into the upcoming weekend

By Peyton Garrison
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: After a freezing start this morning, temperatures will be on the rise this afternoon with lots of sunshine to go around. It will feel slightly warmer with highs forecast to top out in the middle to a few upper 60s. While it won’t be as cold tonight, it will be chilly out with overnight lows in the lower to middle 30s. Areas of patchy frost could also develop by early tomorrow morning.

FRIDAY: Bright and seasonable conditions are expected for Friday to round out the work week. We should see afternoon highs reach the lower 70s in most spots, which is near normal for this time of year. Friday night football games will be good to go with dry weather in the forecast.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Temperatures will continue to trend warmer heading into the weekend with above normal temperatures in the forecast. We should reach the upper 70s to near 80-degrees under lots of sunshine. A long stretch of dry weather is also anticipated during this time. It may not be until the end of next week before our next chance for rain arrives.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Peyton's Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Most Read

Garbage worker killed after being attacked by dog, run over in Mississippi
Hunt continues after dangerous inmate escapes Mississippi jail
Hunt continues after dangerous inmate escapes Mississippi jail
Former QHS football player, Peyton "Big Red" Davidson was shot and killed Saturday
New information on the death of former QHS football player
Two of the teens were ejected from the truck and one was trapped inside. All three died on the...
UPDATE: 3 teens identified in deadly Hancock Co. car crash
Phillip House and Steven Jennings
Two arrested in connection to dangerous Mississippi jail escapee

Latest News

Lows in the 30s again to start your Friday.
One More Frosty Night
Elise's Thursday Morning Forecast
Lows in the upper 20s and low 30s to start tomorrow.
First Alert Forecast:
Red Flag Warnings and Freeze Warnings create an increase fire threat for Central Mississippi
Red Flag Warnings and Freeze Warnings create an increase fire threat for Central Mississippi