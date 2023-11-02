Basketball player tells story of how American Heart Association saved his life

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One young man is alive today thanks to the quick action of his coach. E.J. Galloway collapsed during a high school basketball game several years ago.

People jumped in to perform CPR. His mother says doctors told her the CPR saved his life. They shared their story on Studio 3 ahead of the American Heart Association Heart Walk on November 11.

