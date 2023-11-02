3 On Your Side Investigates: Jackson’s Hidden Homicides

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Days after the revelation that Jackson police neglected for months to tell a mother her son had been killed, a 3 On Your Side investigation reveals another case that slipped through the cracks for months until the family saw WLBT’s coverage of homicides that had never been reported to the public.

“They forgot about him. Forgot to tell it to the public. Forgot to tell it to the family. They forgot all the way around,” said Markita Moore.

Someone killed her brother, 40-year-old Marrio Terrell Moore, on February 2.

His family didn’t find out the news until three weeks ago, even though the Jackson Police Department had already known about it for eight months.

“My momma need justice for her son. We need justice for our family,” Markita Moore said.

Her family found out about Marrio’s death from a 3 On Your Side investigation in October, which uncovered more than 20 killings JPD had never shared with the public until we started asking questions.

“If it weren’t for you going in doing what you did, we still wouldn’t have [known]. We wouldn’t have [known] today,” Markita Moore said.

What they do know still isn’t much.

Investigators said Moore’s body was discovered wrapped in a tarp on Gunda Street.

The Hinds County coroner ruled the cause of death was blunt force trauma.

Six days later, the coroner confirmed the man was Marrio.

Capt. Abraham Thompson said a JPD officer went to Marrio’s last known address, knocked on the door, and left contact information. But nobody from the family called the department.

“We tried to find if Mr. Moore had been reported missing, to really identify the next of kin. Unfortunately, there was no missing person report filed,” Thompson said.

Markita said they never filed a missing person’s report because it wasn’t unusual for Marrio to go months without talking to family members.

His lifestyle as an addict, she said, contributed to that.

“No one [came] to the house to knock at the door to say this and that [or leave] their card,” Markita said. “How many times do you come back to notify the family if you did come here? Did you come back the next day? Did you try to follow up on your report?”

“Is leaving a note at somebody’s house and hoping for a callback enough in this kind of situation?” we asked Thompson.

“We have a protocol that we follow. And in any homicide, there’s a next of kin notification that needs to be done. I would say, leaving information, especially business cards, or information regarding police services or police, I certainly think that’s sufficient.”

But one JPD protocol doesn’t appear to have been followed at all.

Officers are required to release the name of a homicide victim to reporters after a reasonable amount of time, even if the family still hasn’t been notified.

“What’s a reasonable amount of time, four months, five months, in this case, it was eight months?” we asked.

“We’re going to be limited on what we release, because it’s still an open investigation. For the integrity of the investigation, a lot of times, releasing information could give suspects heads up, or it could, could taint the case.”

“You felt it would have been disrespectful for JPD to then share that information with the public, even six, seven months after he was found?” we asked.

“Well, what I live by, C.J., I live by the golden rule. I treat people how I would want to be treated. So certainly if that was my loved one, I would want to hear firsthand from law enforcement what happened because I could have some additional questions.”

Those firsthand accounts law enforcement gave the family don’t sit right with Markita because she says their stories don’t add up.

The investigator told the family they found identification on Marrio’s body.

Thompson said they didn’t.

The captain also had choice words to say about our investigation into those missing homicides, though, while talking to the family.

“You told them that our report was totally untrue. Called the information we’ve been reporting, which we got from the department’s individual releases of homicides, misinformation, that I was giving misinformation to the community,” I said.

“Well, I will say this, C.J. I did not when it comes to certain statements,” Thompson said.

A recording of Thompson talking to Marrio’s family refutes what the captain said.

“The news clip tried to portray that hey, there was these many homicides that wasn’t spoken about. That was totally untrue. That’s misinformation that he provided to the community. So, to clean it up, he wanted to make it seem as though none of these homicides were reported. That’s not true,” Thompson said while meeting the family on Oct. 13.

“Do you dispute ...basically saying that we got the story wrong, so we were trying to cover ourselves by making the department look bad?” I asked.

“Well, C.J., I will say this, I did not make that statement. There [were] some statements made in regards [to], hey, if the city of Jackson had 95 homicides, and somebody stated we had 60, surely it was no effort of ours to mislead anybody,” Thompson said.

“Chief Wade has talked about transparency many times since he’s come into this office. Do you believe JPD should issue a news release for every homicide in the city?” I asked.

“Well, I’m [going to] say this. I would compare surrounding cities to [the] Jackson Police Department. Most cities don’t release it. However, the Jackson Police Department has been a practice for us to release homicide information. Because certainly, transparency is key,” Thompson said.

“I just wonder why it wasn’t done here in this case with, with respect to Mr. Moore?” I asked.

“Well, I think we covered that by letting you know that hey, at first, initially, he wasn’t identified,” Thompson said.

Markita and her family still want answers.

They’re uncertain whether that eight-month delay in even confirming Marrio’s killing will keep the case from ever being solved.

“I do think that if a proper investigation were done the first time, they probably would have been found who actually done it by now. But they didn’t even do that. So hey, he just another Black man, I’m [going to] put him under the rug,” Markita Moore said.

--

Below is the complete transcript from JPD Capt. Abraham Thompson’s Oct. 25 interview.

C.J. LeMaster: First off, Captain, thanks for talking with me today. And I get this is a, it’s a sensitive subject. After talking to the family of Marrio Terrell Moore, they say that the biggest thing is they claimed that they were never notified by JPD until months later, whenever we had a story out on this, I guess it was October 9. What happened here, Captain? What have you been able to determine as far as what happened at this point to kind of help set the record straight?

Abraham Thompson: Yeah. So before we get started, C.J., I also would like to again offer condolences and our prayers to all families to where they have lost loved ones. I think that’s paramount. And it’s most important to make sure that they know that we’re praying for them and our condolences go out to ‘em. Regarding Mr. Moore, on Thursday, February 2, the police department received a call where a citizen stated that they saw a human in a tarp on Gunda Street near Monterey Street. Detectives responded to the location and indeed it was factual. At that point, the whole investigation process began. Detectives, during that time, after getting everything wrapped up, they did canvass the area, knock on certain doors to try to see if anybody knew the name of the individual, cause, initially, there was no photo identification on the person. After which, when that happens, we solely rely on information gathered and given to us by the coroner’s office as it relates to identification. On February the 8th, Mr. Moore was positively identified, in which the coroner’s office didn’t make contact with the lead investigators. On the 9th, the last known address that was on file, which was 2847 Kentwood Drive, the investigators proceeded to the location, knocked on the door, left contact information. And after then, because – after that, no calls were made to the investigator so we did what was next best to do. We reviewed missing person reports, we tried to find if Mr. Moore had been reported missing, to really identify the next of kin. Unfortunately, there was no missing person report filed. However, after you did air the story, one of Mr. Moore’s sisters and brother made contact with me. I spoke with them regarding the matter. The next week, I spoke with two more sisters regarding the matter. The third week, I made contact and spoke with the mother. I did inform her of everything that I just stated to you. And that we did indeed have that available for her to review, to validate and verify our story. So unfortunately, it was an incident to where no one contacted us. No missing persons report was filed. We did do our due diligence to go to the last known address, but we never got a call back. They did canvass the area in the initial part of the investigation. No one gave us any information to lead us in any other direction than what the coroner provided for us. So that’s where we are with, with this incident.

C.J.: So a detective went to the house, the last known address –

Thompson: Yes.

C.J.: – and I guess left a note?

Thompson: Left his contact information. Business card, who he was, letting them know to reach out to him. Nobody made contact with investigators. To my understanding that after speaking with the family, I did not get a confirmation on whether or not they did receive it, or they didn’t receive it. But again, most definitely, we wanted to make sure that we were open to any questions that they had. And we want to work diligently with them in the process in that time of grief or mourning.

C.J.: If they did get it, they didn’t reach out to the department.

Thompson: Right.

C.J.: Do you feel that that’s enough in a case like this? And I ask that because I’m not in law enforcement. People who are watching this, members of the public, may not be realize the process when a detective tries to reach out, notify next of kin. Is leaving a note at somebody’s house and hoping for a callback enough in this kind of situation?

Thompson: Well, to answer that question, we have protocols that we follow. And in any homicide, there’s a next of kin notification that needs to be done. However, we do run into obstacles sometimes to where that’s not possible. We, we do our due diligence by going through several avenues to try to find information on the individual until we can make contact with someone because certainly, during this process, we don’t want to release information to the wrong family because that will put them in a traumatic situation. So we got to certainly make sure that the information that we’re releasing, certainly is for that family. So like I say, during protocol, we reach out to last known address. So I would say, leaving information, especially business cards, or information regarding police services or police, I certainly think that’s sufficient, as it relates to me trying to make contact with you.

C.J.: Yes, sir. Let me ask you this. Once..the general orders of the department say that, you know, once efforts are made, a reasonable effort is made to notify next of kin, that information about that individual can be released to the public. Why wasn’t it in this case?

Thompson: In this case, if I can remember correctly, I actually, as I stated prior, it was a unidentified person. So most definitely, like, like I stated, once identification was made, we don’t release it to the public until we make contact with next of kin. Certainly, that will be a means of disrespect. Like if it was me, I would want to know, from an investigator what happened before I hear about it elsewhere. So, we, again, most definitely have to keep the family in mind first when it comes to these traumatic situations, so certainly I wouldn’t release a name or information without a next of kin being identified or notified.

C.J.: Even after months? I mean, the, the general orders, I mean, say that. I think it’s 800-2. It says that after a reasonable amount of time, then that information can be released to the public. What, what’s a reasonable amount of time, four months, five months, in this case, it was eight months?

Thompson: Well, again, I’m gonna say this and I need to make mention that when that, when an investigation is open, we’re going to be limited on what we release, because it’s still an open investigation. For the integrity of the investigation, a lot of times, releasing information could give suspects heads up, or it could, could taint the case. And again, I’m going to keep going back to, with respect for the family, we wanted to make sure that we did our due diligence, when you (unintelligible), and you go into missing person reports, certainly you want to make sure you go through them, which can take some time sometimes to make sure nobody has reported it. So we have to do our due diligence on that side as well.

C.J.: So you didn’t feel, you felt it would have been disrespectful to the family to put out even the victim’s name once it was, once he was identified, six days after the body was found. You felt it would have been disrespectful for JPD to then share that information with the public, even six, seven months after he was found?

Thompson: Well, what I live by, C.J., I live by the golden rule. I treat people how I would want to be treated. So certainly if that was my loved one, I would want to hear firsthand from law enforcement what happened because I could have some additional questions. So when I say that, I’m keeping in mind that we want to make sure that we do our due diligence to number one, protect the case. Number two, protect the families as well.

C.J.: Does the department – I know that your detectives have certain tools, tools the public doesn’t have access to, you know, when you can, you know, search NCIC, things like that. You have access to LexisNexis also?

Thompson: Well, we’re currently in the process of getting that back up and running.

C.J.: Okay. That probably could have helped in this case, I guess.

Thompson: Well, and we utilize other resources. A lot of our…Mississippi Fusion Center, our federal partners. Again, we went by the last known address that was provided by the coroner’s office who indeed also have access to certain information, or could have more resources when it comes to that. And that last known address that was on file, is the address that the detective, the detectives went to.

C.J.: Do you feel that the department did everything it could have in this case? Or do you think there were some things that could have been done better?

Thompson: I’m gonna say, C.J., in any case, once you go back and you review it, you always can find something that you possibly could have did a little bit better. I never would rate a case at its 100% percentile when it comes to effort. When there’s lost of a loved one, certainly, we always want to go above and beyond and make sure that we’re doing our part. So to answer that question, on a rate of 100% percentile, I will say there’s always room for improvement in whatever we do.

C.J.: Family mentioned that there were some conflicting accounts between what you told them and what the investigator told them when he visited. That he said ID was found. You said that there was no ID found. And that he had a just a horrible attitude with the family that he was very rude and disrespectful, according to the mom, according to two of the sisters. And I get that, you know, we’re in a situation where your detectives have a whole lot more on them in terms of a workload than the average person probably understands. They…you guys are stretched, and there’s a lot, it’s a lot to take on. How would, how does the department plan to handle that if those allegations are true, and have you looked into that?

Thompson: Well, I will say this, first of all, professionalism is paramount for the Jackson Police Department. That’s what we stress and emphasize day to day. I certainly encourage, as I have always, any citizen that feel that professionalism was not there to make sure they contact us. And what would happen is we would look into it to try to see and validate, verify, things of that nature. So to answer your question, is not an if, it’s a must when it comes to professionalism from Jackson Police Department. However we have, I do know that with different individuals, those standards are graded different. But it is our ultimate goal to make sure that we’re professional. And that we’ll offer a good customer service to the citizens of Jackson.

C.J.: I wanted to ask you about something you said in your interview with us a few weeks ago. You said it was, there was a breakdown in communication. We’re talking about some of these cases that these homicides the department never told us about never issued news releases about. You told me in that interview, it wasn’t intentional. You said the department is putting things in place to make sure this doesn’t happen again. Why tell the family of Marrio more the opposite?

Thompson: Well, let me say this. During the interview, what led to the question, was I think you asked me do I feel that it was done intentionally? And I stated no. And when it comes down to the breakdown of communication, that was speaking on the behalf of what you all had not had, as it relates to those numbers. And I stated that we as a department always consider anything that’s brought to our attention. We always want to review it to try to come up with a better way to handle it. And from that, we came up with that all information will be channeled through our PIO officers. Because certainly in a lot of these cases, news media is on scene. They might not get a story or they might not get an interview at the time, but certainly they are on scene and most of these incidents. So by way of trying to hide anything, that certainly was not certainly the case. So to make sure that there is no ambiguity about it nowhere in the near future, we have put in place that our PIO Sam Brown will be handling all news releases. And I certainly think since it’s been very effective, because prior to, a captain could talk to the media. We could speak to the media. And by way of not knowing whether or not it has been addressed, then you have our PIO. We put those measures in place.

C.J.: What – you told them that our analysis, our report was totally untrue.

Thompson: Uh –

C.J.: – called the information we’ve been reporting, which we got from the department’s individual releases of homicides, misinformation, that I was giving misinformation to the community.

Thompson: Well, I’m gonna say this, C.J. I did not when it comes to certain statements. What I will verify and validate is the number count for homicides for the city of Jackson was what it was. There’s documents to confirm that that’s what it was. So where 24 homicides came up missing, I don’t know because our information is public information. Those documents could have been retrieved. And all 95 at the time would have been listed on there if it was 94, 95. We keep documentation of everybody that that falls victim to a homicide in the city of Jackson. So I’m just certainly saying that that information is available. By no means was this department hiding information, neglecting to give information. So that’s why I spoke about there very well could have been a breakdown in communication. So we put measures in place to make sure that that couldn’t even be considered as a factor, but why some news outlets was missing. And certainly, other news outlets have not contacted us about it. It’s only this news outlet.

C.J.: That’s right, because no other news outlet tracks homicides like we do, and we’ve been doing it for seven years.

Thompson: Well, certainly we speak to all of them. And I’m not, it’s not a ‘point the finger,’ I just wanted to make mention that this department, that again, I stress that us releasing it, releasing information is, is our best friend, because we utilize Crimestoppers to help solve crimes. And if the information is not given or not out there for the public to give input on it, certainly that’s a disservice to us, Crime Stoppers and the family. So releasing information is something that we’ve always been a big fan of doing.

C.J.: Well, you’ve talked about transparency. Chief Wade has talked about transparency in many times since he’s come into this office. Do you believe JPD should issue a news release for every homicide in the city?

Thompson: Well, I’m gonna say this. I would compare surrounding cities to Jackson Police Department. Most cities don’t release it. However, the Jackson Police Department, has been a practice for us to release homicide information. Because certainly transparency is key. And the community knowing what’s going on is key as well. And again, I can’t get away from Crimestoppers and means to get that information, then certainly we must release it and ask for help from the community. So releasing homicide information when it’s deemed, certainly I agree with that.

C.J.: I just wonder why it wasn’t done here in this case with, with respect to Mr. Moore?

Thompson: Well, I think we covered that by letting you know that hey, at first, initially, he wasn’t identified. We kind of went through those, those elements just a little while ago. And we did go to that address. So with respect to Mr. Moore, us not going to address or us not making an attempt, I think that will be in that category of not doing due diligence, but to be able to go there and have it documented, and it can be produced. I think certainly, we did our part as well as trying to identify the next of kin.

C.J.: So it’s your position today that the department – and of course I never said it was intentional, by the way.

Thompson: Right.

C.J: But it is your position, is that your position today – I’ll ask it that way because I’m not trying to assume anything – that the department did not fail to produce information for the public on these 24 cases that we didn’t have in our records? Because again, we take those records from confirmations from news releases from the department. So if there are holes in that, it is because the department did not provide that. And we can ask for public records all day long. But unless we know to ask for something, we can’t ask for that. We have to ask for specific records. And you know, I’m just I’m wondering here, if you’re walking back what you told me a couple of weeks ago.

Thompson: I don’t call it walking back. I actually call it speaking on what I spoke about a few weeks ago, is my opposition to state that, when it comes to homicides, and when it comes to violent crimes within the city, certainly we want our public to know, especially when we need information regarding those incidents. And that’s going to continue to happen. However, as I stated regarding the matter that we spoke about some weeks ago, I named some elements that could have contributed to why, when and what didn’t happen. But I also came back and offered a solution to say hey, listen, moving forward, we’re going to make sure we put something in place to mitigate this from happening again. And that’s channeling all information throughout public information officer. So certainly I think there has been working thus far.

C.J.: You mention that there’s a, this information is available for the public. Is there a website that public can go to to see these numbers of homicides to see individual cases? Is there anything the department provides the public so that the average person, not a reporter, if they have questions that they want to know about these cases murder, how many homicides we’ve had this year? Can they access that information from JPD?

Thompson: Well, let me say this again, let me make sure that I’m clear on it, if a case is open, we’re certainly going to be limited on what information we divulge, and that’s going to be all of it in a nutshell.

C.J.: Including a victim’s name.

Thompson: If , if…victim name should come out once next of kin, that’s the next of kin has been notified, we always make sure that information is out. That’s why we do our best to make sure that it’s given to the public, because we’re always going to be seeking some assistance with information. So again, as I stated, it is our stance that we’re going to do whatever it takes to make sure that we’re working in lockstep with our news outlets, as well as our communities. And I think certainly what we have in place now, we’re moving in the right direction.

C.J.: Do you, do you dispute what I mentioned earlier, in terms of quoting things you told the family, as far as our coverage. Basically saying that we got the story wrong so we were trying to cover ourselves by making the department look bad?

Thompson: Well, C.J., I will say this, I did not make that statement.

C.J.: We’ve got a recording of it.

Thompson: There was there was some statements made –

C.J.: Okay.

Thompson: – in regards of, hey, if the city of Jackson had 95 homicides, and somebody stated we had 60, surely it was no effort of ours to mislead anybody. If someone was told that the city of Jackson had 60 homicides, and I have 95 charted on my chart, certainly, I would try to come up with some way to say, Hey, listen, we got to make this better, all right? Because I didn’t say we had 60. If I would have said we had 60 homicides, then certainly I could see the point of questioning, but I’ve never said I had anything less than what was documented, which was the 95. So certainly, I think it’s very important not only that, one side get it right, I certainly believe that we all have to get it right when it comes to serving the citizens. This is a incident, that’s unfortunate. And most definitely what I look and gather out of it, is what we could put in place to make it better, or to make it less possible of happening again. So I think at this point, that’s what we’re focusing on and make sure that we are not sitting in an interview again, regarding this matter. So putting this measure in place, certainly, I think it’s gonna be the best tool for the both sides, our news outlet, as well as our department.

C.J.: I just want to reiterate that, again, our number came from individual reports from the department. The number, in theory, that number should match because if the department is letting the public know even if it’s an unidentified person, I can count probably a dozen cases from last year where there was an unidentified victim, but we still got confirmation from JPD. I can show them to you.

Thompson: Yeah, no –

C.J.: That’s not, that’s not an issue. But my question here is, shouldn’t those numbers match? If we have a tally of every time JPD lets the public know that there was a homicide, we’re investigating this even if you can’t say anything about it, we’ll put that on our list. That should add up to the internal number, if the department is doing its job to let the public know about it, right?

Thompson: Certainly, I agree. It will, but I also mentioned in our last interview, that there are contributing factors that could lead to a miscount or a number not being recorded as a homicide. And I’ve spoken to and alluded to if someone gets shot, and there’s an aggravated assault, right, certainly they’re living. That person might succumb to their injuries three or four months later. So it’s very well that the news didn’t get, ‘hey he succumbed to his injuries’ but the aggravated assault was addressed because guess what, hey, we have a man that’s been shot him on whatever the street is.

C.J.: You just want to follow it up well. It wasn’t resolved once those charges changed, obviously.

Thompson: And that’s what we put in place to make sure that all updates of any case that started as just a shooting but the person succumbed to their injuries, or cases where at the time, there’s an unidentified person, we now have put in place that we’re going to release whether it’s unidentified or not, we will say an unidentified person was found deceased. So those are measures that we put in place to really complement both sides, as well as the family. And again, community and transparency is big. And again, I must reiterate the golden rule: treat others how you want to be treated. So that’s the, certainly, certainly that’s the first thing on the forefront of my mind, if it was me, if it was my family. So the golden rule is what we live by.

C.J.: Well, and I’ll say this, I hope, I think we’re both in agreement that we would rather not have to address this issue again.

Thompson: Certainly.

C.J.: This particular issue.

Thompson: Certainly.

C.J.: And so you know, I’ll be in contact with Sam and reaching out to command staff if I need to along the way, if we start to see. Really the only way we even knew that was, it was out there…every now and then sometimes whenever Sam sends out releases, he’ll have a total number in there. Sometimes there’s not you know, it. It’s not, it’s not an ‘every email’ thing. And so when we saw that, that’s when I first reached out, I was like, wait a minute, that number is different. Let’s figure out what’s going on.

Thompson: Right.

C.J.: And if I’d known sooner, I would have reached out sooner.

Thompson: Most definitely. Hey, listen, we applaud you for that, because we want to be held accountable. And again, I think that’s certainly a part of transparency. And that’s something that our chief is big on transparency, and accountability. Certainly, when it comes to the last of any loved one, I can only imagine, especially if there was a victim of a violent crime. So certainly, we want to make sure that we’re doing everything within our power to accommodate the families. And a lot of it is a lot of times just by communication.

C.J.: I guess my last question is just and I understand it probably was difficult to say the least, as far as talking with with the family, in this case, given their frustrations and everything. How would you say that relationship is now because you’ve talked to them a few times. The investigator has talked to them. Do you feel like they feel like they’re getting heard in this case?

Thompson: Well, certainly, C.J., honestly, we’ve had some real productive conversations, even on follow up. The mother has really, really she’s a God fearing woman. So she really thanked me for everything that we’ve done. So I certainly feel that from my stance that we have a open communication-type of relationship, and that they’re understanding that hey, the Jackson Police Department would never intentionally victimize a family, and that we’re gonna do everything in our willpower to accommodate them. So our relationship, as it stands from my point of view, is great.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.