Trump endorses Reeves in video message, says Presley is backed by ‘radical left’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves has again picked up the endorsement of former President Donald Trump in his bid for re-election.

In a one-minute video posted on social media, Trump urged Mississippians to re-elect Reeves, saying the Republican governor has done a “fantastic job” and that he’s being attacked by the same “radical left maniacs” that have attacked him.

My friend, President Donald Trump, has a message for Mississippi voters!



Please let your friends see this video to help them remember the importance of voting on Tuesday November 7! pic.twitter.com/7bAyP9hf7G — Governor Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) November 1, 2023

He goes on to paint Reeves’ Democratic challenger, Brandon Presley, as President Joe Biden’s candidate, and that “Biden’s people” are funding his campaign.

“They own him. He’ll do whatever they want him to do,” Trump said. “The citizens of Mississippi must not let that happen.”

Voters will head to the polls on November 7 for the general election. If any candidate fails to get a simple majority of the vote, a runoff will be held on November 28.

