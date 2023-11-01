Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
Power of Pink
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Studio 3 takes a haunted tour of the McRaven House

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Studio 3′s Grace and Jessica went to the most haunted house in Mississippi to do a little ghost hunting for this Halloween.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi teen accused of killing her stepfather
Two of the teens were ejected from the truck and one was trapped inside. All three died on the...
Single-car wreck in Hancock County kills three teens
Saturday evening wreck claimed the life of Southeast Elementary student
Saturday evening wreck claims the life of a child
JSU murder suspect could still be on the loose
JSU murder suspect could still be on the loose
Suspect charged
Five people injured in Oct. 29 shooting in Lincoln County

Latest News

Making Halloween Drinks
Making Halloween Drinks
With wife Elee Reeves at his side, Republican Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves addresses reporters...
Gov. Tate Reeves’ top political donors received $1.4 billion in state contracts from his agencies
Former President Donald Trump and then Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves at a 2019 rally. (AP Photo/Rogelio...
Trump endorses Reeves in video message, says Presley is backed by ‘radical left’
Things To Know Wednesday, November 1
Things To Know Wednesday, November 1
Elise's Wednesday Morning Forecast