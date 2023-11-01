Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
Power of Pink
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

South Dakota fisherman breaks state record with walleye catch

South Dakota officials said a new record was broke by Aaron Schuck with a walleye catch.
South Dakota officials said a new record was broke by Aaron Schuck with a walleye catch.(South Dakota Department of Game, Fish & Parks)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE OAHE, S.D. (Gray News) – A fisherman in South Dakota made a new state record with a recent catch, according to officials.

In a Facebook post, the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish & Parks said Aaron Schuck broke the state’s previous record in the “hook and line” category.

Schuck, who is from Bismarck, caught a walleye weighing 16 pounds and 8 ounces.

He reportedly caught the record-breaking fish while fishing at Lake Oahe in central South Dakota.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi teen accused of killing her stepfather
Two of the teens were ejected from the truck and one was trapped inside. All three died on the...
Single-car wreck in Hancock County kills three teens
Saturday evening wreck claimed the life of Southeast Elementary student
Saturday evening wreck claims the life of a child
JSU murder suspect could still be on the loose
JSU murder suspect could still be on the loose
Suspect charged
Five people injured in Oct. 29 shooting in Lincoln County

Latest News

WLBT at 5p
Reili Brewer, 14, recently shot a buck on federally managed land in Bowie County, Texas.
‘I shot the big one’: Teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
A collision on a Canadian highway between a semitruck and a pickup truck created an impromptu...
Fireworks light up the sky after semi crashes into trailer full of fireworks
FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. speaks to media after a Senate policy...
As vacancies grow, Senate Democrats work to circumvent Tuberville’s blockade on military nominees
“Trump too small” SCOTUS update