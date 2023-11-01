Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
Power of Pink
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

‘Small explosions’ alert Jones County residents to shed fire

The Jones County Fire Council said Carrie Reeves reported the fire after small explosions woke...
The Jones County Fire Council said Carrie Reeves reported the fire after small explosions woke her up.(Jones County Fire Council)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County firefighters didn’t have to wait long to face their first fire of the month.

Around 2:20 a.m. on November 1, crews from the Sharon, Shady Grove, Sandersville and Rustin volunteer fire departments responded to a shed fire at a home on Sharon Road. They quickly began to attack the flames in the interior of the shed.

The Jones County Fire Council said the shed was located close to a home on Sharon Road. One of the residents reported the fire after the sound of small explosions woke her up.

“The shed had ammunition, guns, gunpowder, gasoline, a four-wheeler, among other things inside,” reads a press release from the fire council. “The firefighters responding to this incident did a great job extinguishing this fire safely and quickly.”

The shed sustained significant damage, but no injuries were reported.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi teen accused of killing her stepfather
Two of the teens were ejected from the truck and one was trapped inside. All three died on the...
Single-car wreck in Hancock County kills three teens
Saturday evening wreck claimed the life of Southeast Elementary student
Saturday evening wreck claims the life of a child
JSU murder suspect could still be on the loose
JSU murder suspect could still be on the loose
Suspect charged
Five people injured in Oct. 29 shooting in Lincoln County

Latest News

Jamison Kelly Jr., 21, of Columbia
Hearing could help clear name of driver in JSU shooting case
Rev. Al Sharpton. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Rev. Al Sharpton calls for DOJ investigation into JPD after Dexter Wade death
Trash piles up in front of a home in Belhaven during the city's trash crisis earlier this year.
Jackson City Council could be poised to bypass mayor in seeking a trash-hauling contractor
Ghost hunting at WLBT
Ghost hunting at WLBT
MHP responded to the scene of the crash and said two passengers of the stolen vehicle suffered...
Reported stolen vehicle from Laurel involved in rollover following high-speed chase on U.S. 11