‘Small explosions’ alert Jones County residents to shed fire

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County firefighters didn’t have to wait long to face their first fire of the month.

Around 2:20 a.m. on November 1, crews from the Sharon, Shady Grove, Sandersville and Rustin volunteer fire departments responded to a shed fire at a home on Sharon Road. They quickly began to attack the flames in the interior of the shed.

The Jones County Fire Council said the shed was located close to a home on Sharon Road. One of the residents reported the fire after the sound of small explosions woke her up.

“The shed had ammunition, guns, gunpowder, gasoline, a four-wheeler, among other things inside,” reads a press release from the fire council. “The firefighters responding to this incident did a great job extinguishing this fire safely and quickly.”

The shed sustained significant damage, but no injuries were reported.

