Reported stolen vehicle from Laurel involved in rollover following high-speed chase on U.S. 11

By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver in a high-speed chase is in custody while passengers are being treated for injuries following a high-speed chase on U.S. Highway 11.

According to Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson, he got a call around 5 a.m. Wednesday, saying that a deputy was in pursuit of a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Laurel, on U.S. 11, south of the Jasper County line.

Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox confirmed that the vehicle was stolen out of the city, and it was located using the vehicle’s tracking system.

Johnson said he was told the chase happened for about five minutes before the vehicle hit the back of a tanker and crashed, rolling over several times.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the scene of the crash and said two passengers of the stolen vehicle suffered critical injuries in the rollover, but the driver was not critically injured.

MHP said there was no spillage from the tanker during the crash, and the tanker driver was not injured.

According to the inmate roster posted by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department’s website, the driver of the stolen vehicle, 21-year-old Tyler Hasberry of Laurel, was arrested at the scene by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, as they issued a felony warrant for him before the crash.

Johnson said the passengers of the stolen vehicle were taken to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel before being transferred to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg.

Details on charges about the stolen vehicle will come from the Laurel Police Department, as they are also working on the case, along with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and MHP.

Updates will be added as soon as more information becomes available.

