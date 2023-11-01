Promote Your Business
One More Freezing Morning

Elise’s Forecast
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A cold start for us on this Wednesday morning!

Out the door temperatures made it down to the low to mid 30s to start the day today, and we will only warm to the mid and upper 50s this afternoon. Gusty winds will stick around leaving us with red flag warnings across the area - simply meaning wildfire danger is a significant threat today and burning should not be attempted. Burn bans also remain in place across the area. Overnight lows tonight will be even colder and freeze warnings have been issued for our entire area. Make sure to protect those plants and pets!

Tomorrow afternoon we will start to see the warming trend return. Highs Thursday will make it into the low and mid 60s. Friday and the weekend will bring the return of the 70s. By the start of next week, it looks like the 80s will be with us again. Dry weather is expected to prevail for the next 7 days, minus a slim chance of rain late Monday. The next possible rain maker won’t be in our area until the end of next week.

In the tropics, the same single system remains in the Caribbean. It has a slightly lower chance of developing now, but will still bring some impacts to parts of Central America later this week.

