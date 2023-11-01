New information on the death of former QHS football player

EL RENO, Okla. (WTOK) - News 11 now has new information regarding the death of a former Quitman High School football player, Peyton “Big Red” Davidson.

A Halloween party took a tragic turn early Saturday morning on Reformatory Road in El Reno, Okla. after Davidson was shot.

An eyewitness to the shooting called 911 moments after the shooting, describing the scene.

Dispatcher: “El Reno 911.”

Witness: “He got shot! He got shot! He got shot... Yes, he’s badly injured. He got shot really up close in the face.”

Dispatcher: “He got shot in the face?”

Witness: “It’s in his eye, sir.”

Officers arrived on the scene and found the victim, Peyton Davidson, with life-threatening injuries.

“That victim was transported to a metro area hospital where, unfortunately, he succumbed to those injuries and was pronounced deceased,” said Kirk Dickerson, Assistant Police Chief of El Reno PD.

The suspect, Delsin Joshua Tsotigh, 21, of Norman, Okla. was arrested at the party and booked into the Canadian County jail, where he faces three charges, including first-degree murder.

Jason Davidson, Peyton’s father, said, “Knowing that the suspect is in custody and that he is going to stand trial for what he did, it gives me a little peace at least.”

Davidson says his 20-year-old son was a Mississippi football star with a good heart.

“If he loved you, he loved you, and he would go to the ends of the earth for you.”

Peyton’s athletic career continued at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. He then moved to Oklahoma for work.

“And while he was here, he met a young lady,” said Jason. “And they kind of felt good for each other, and he called me one day and said he was just going to stay in Oklahoma.”

This conversation between father and son happened a year ago.

“His legacy will have no problem living on,” said Jason. “People will always remember the good times and stuff they had with him.”

Peyton’s family has announced his funeral for this weekend.

Visitation will be on Saturday, November 4, at the Quitman High School football field from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Burial will follow at New Bethel cemetery.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses.

Listen below to the full 911 call.

News 11 obtained the 911 call that came in moments after the shooting of Peyton Davidson

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.