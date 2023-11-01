Mistletoe Marketplace shopping creates spending on local charities and organizations

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mistletoe Marketplace isn’t just about glitz, glamour, and entertainment, the purpose is to support dozens of local charities and organizations.

The event kicks off the holiday season at the Trademart Wednesday night with the annual Preview Gala.

General admission into the three days of holiday shopping raises funds to assist children’s education, the homeless, and more.

“While this is all really fun and exciting and beautiful the bigger purpose is to serve Jackson,” said Junior League of Jackson president Kaitlyn Vassar.

Members of the 81-year-old organization have worked for 13 months on this year’s Mistletoe Marketplace. The theme is “Twas the Night.”

The 2,200 members work throughout the year supporting local causes, funded by the annual event. In January the women’s organization cleaned the Ineva Mae Pittman Park on the MLK Day of Service.

“It’s not just about asking our volunteers, but it’s getting everybody involved to give back and really based on Dr. King’s vision of service and joint efforts to get together to make a difference,” said Vassar.

Junior Leaguers picked up trash and fed the homeless during the cleanup sponsored by Keep Jackson Beautiful.

“We’re so grateful the Junior League is wanting to be on the forefront,” said Keep Jackson Beautiful executive director Alicia Crudup.

A Keep America Beautiful grant is allowing the Jackson non-profit to sponsor an art competition for the painting of murals along the MLK Corridor.

In January, the Junior League will again be there.

“We’re hoping to have the murals up before the parade and also the Junior League is gonna come in and help us wherever these murals are. They’re gonna help beautify the area,” said Crudup.

Mistletoe Marketplace proceeds to assist more than 30 local charities and organizations.

“We’re all in it together to make it beautiful,” added Vassar.

This is the holiday shopping extravaganza’s 43rd year. According to officials, the Junior League of Jackson is the organization’s sixth largest in the world.

