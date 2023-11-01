Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
Power of Pink
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Mississippi’s congressional delegation seeks Presidential Medal of Freedom for Medgar Evers

Mississippi’s congressional delegation is urging President Joe Biden to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom posthumously to civil rights leader Medgar Wiley Evers
A parade and Medgar Evers Justice Tour are also planned during the week beginning June 6...
A parade and Medgar Evers Justice Tour are also planned during the week beginning June 6 through June 12.(WLBT)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s congressional delegation is urging President Joe Biden to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom posthumously to civil rights leader Medgar Wiley Evers.

U.S. Sens. Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith, and U.S. Reps. Bennie Thompson, Trent Kelly, Michael Guest and Mike Ezell on Tuesday sent a letter to Biden encouraging him to bestow the honor on Evers. He was assassinated outside his home in Jackson, Mississippi, on June 12, 1963, as a result of his work to promote racial equality, voting rights and social justice.

“Mr. Evers dedicated his life to the defense of civil rights in Mississippi and the United States,” the legislators wrote. “His sacrifice inspires Americans to this day, and he furthered the cause of freedom for all humankind.”

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the highest U.S. civilian honor awarded to individuals who have made “an especially meritorious contribution to the security or national interests of the United States, world peace, cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.” Awardees are selected by the president.

President Harry S. Truman selected the first Medal of Freedom recipient in 1946.

There was no immediate word on when or if Biden would respond to the request.

Most Read

Mississippi teen accused of killing her stepfather
Two of the teens were ejected from the truck and one was trapped inside. All three died on the...
Single-car wreck in Hancock County kills three teens
Saturday evening wreck claimed the life of Southeast Elementary student
Saturday evening wreck claims the life of a child
Suspect charged
Five people injured in Oct. 29 shooting in Lincoln County
JSU murder suspect could still be on the loose
JSU murder suspect could still be on the loose

Latest News

The man was shot after allegedly confronting officers with a rifle.
Mississippi attorney general says 3 police shootings were justified
‘Rankin County 6′ plead guilty to state charges of beating, torturing two Black men
Sentencing postponed for Mississippi police officers who tortured 2 Black men
FILE - Three wind turbines stand in the water off Block Island, R.I, the nation's first...
Four tracts of federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico are designated for wind power development
Evidence awaits testing in the toxicology lab at the state Crime Lab in Jackson, Miss., July 6,...
Delayed homicide autopsies pile up in Mississippi despite tough-on-crime-talk