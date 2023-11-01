Inmate back in custody days after escaping Mississippi jail

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Law enforcement officers have arrested the inmate who escaped from jail in Lowndes County, Mississippi on Halloween night.

Sheriff’s deputies and U.S. Marshals arrested Terry Brooks around 2 a.m. Friday in Columbus in the 1300 block of 9th Avenue North.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the arrest happened after a short chase on foot.

Brooks’ run from jail started around 8 p.m. Monday when the sheriff said Brooks and inmate Phillip House both tried escaping with help from Steven Jennings.

House, in jail for a 2023 murder, never made it past the outer perimeter fence.

He and Brooks are now charged with escape. Jennings is charged with conspiracy to commit a crime.

Brooks originally was in jail, charged with accessory after the fact of first-degree murder. The charge came in connection with a 2020 homicide in Columbus.

