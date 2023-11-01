Promote Your Business
Hearing could help clear name of driver in JSU shooting case

Jamison Kelly Jr., 21, of Columbia
Jamison Kelly Jr., 21, of Columbia(Marion County Correctional Facility)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A date has been set for a hearing that could clear the name of a college football player accused in connection with a recent shooting death at Jackson State University.

Jamison Kelly Jr. is expected to appear in Hinds County Court for a preliminary hearing on November 13.

The hearing is slated to begin at 9:30. Kelly is currently being held at the Raymond Detention Center on no bond.

Kelly, a former Jones College football standout, is charged with accessory after the fact to the murder of Jaylen Burns.

According to court documents, Kelly was said to have driven Joshua Brown, the alleged shooter, away from the scene of the crime on the night of October 15.

However, evidence obtained by WLBT shows Brown was some 90 miles away at the time of the shooting. Meanwhile, the car Brown was said to be in that night was reportedly wrecked prior to the incident.

