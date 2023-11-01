Grass fire spreads to two Ridgeland mobile homes, warehouse

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland firefighters are investigating what started as a grass fire that quickly reached two mobile homes and the Drywall Tool Depot Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 5 a.m. on East State Street.

Ridgeland Fire Chief Matthew Bailey said he believes the grass fire caught the trailers on fire, which ultimately affected the warehouse.

The building sustained mostly water damage as crews worked to douse the flames to the outside of the depot.

No injuries were reported.

