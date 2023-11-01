Promote Your Business
Garbage worker killed after being attacked by dog, run over in Mississippi

(Credit: Bull-Doser / Wikipedia)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A garbage truck worker was killed after being attacked by a dog and then accidentally run over in Lowndes County Wednesday morning.

The victim was identified as 31-year-old Jonirus Davis, according to Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant.

Davis was an employee at Golden Triangle Waste Services.

The incident happened on Hanson Drive while the garbage truck was backing down a lane.

“At least” one dog attacked Davis, who then fell off the garbage truck. The driver didn’t see Davis fall and the truck accidentally ran over him.

