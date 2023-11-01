First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We are issuing a First Alert for Thursday morning. We started talking about this potential about 10 days ago. Temperatures will drop below freezing for the first time this season and in several months. This cold will be life threatening to people and pets and damaging to vegetation. Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing for a few hours resulting in a frost as well. Fire danger will also increase as a result as this cold dry air will increase dead vegetation in the coming days. The morning commute will be impacted the most. Temperatures will fall to near freezing after midnight and and stay below freezing through about 9am Thursday morning as well. Protect plants, people and pets. Wind chills will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s as the breeze will subside, allowing frost to form. Expect sunny skies for the duration of the week as highs rebound from the 60s Thursday into the 70s for the rest of the week. The average high and low temperature for this time of year is 72 and the 48. Sunrise is 7:18am and the sunset is 6:09pm. Don’t forget to check smoke detector batteries and change the clocks back an hour before you go to sleep Saturday night. We have a slight chance for rain Tuesday, Election Day and then again next Thursday with a slightly higher chance for rain.

