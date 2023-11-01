First Alert Forecast: Freeze warnings continue tonight but warmer temperatures are on the way

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today: It was another chilly start to this Wednesday as temperatures dropped into the mid and low 30s. Some areas saw their first freeze this morning and temperatures will not warm up by much today with highs in the mid to upper 50s. There will still be a slight breeze today and dry conditions will persist, leaving some counties under a Red Flag Warning until later this evening. Mostly sunny skies stick around today and into tonight as temperatures drop back down into the low 30s and upper 20s. Another freeze warning will be in effect tonight through tomorrow morning.

Thursday: Thursday will be off to an even colder start as some places reach record lows in the 20s. Temperatures will warm up throughout the day, however, back into the mid 60s with plenty of sunshine overhead. We will see one more night of colder temperatures with lows in the middle and upper 30s overnight.

Extended forecast: Rain remains absent for the rest of this week as temperatures gradually warm back up into the 70s for this weekend. Overnight lows will also be mostly seasonal with temperatures in the 50s. Partly to mostly sunny skies will continue throughout the weekend and even into next week. There is a slim chance for a stray shower Monday night as a cold front moves in but most of us will stay dry for the foreseeable future. We will be slightly above average next with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

