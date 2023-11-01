Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
Power of Pink
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

DiGiorno debuts the Thanksgiving pizza

DiGiorno’s new Thanksgiving pizza is perfect for people who don't feel like cooking for the...
DiGiorno’s new Thanksgiving pizza is perfect for people who don't feel like cooking for the holiday.(Hand-out | DiGiorno/PR Newswire)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Get ready for a pizza that’s true to DiGiorno’s promise because it most definitely isn’t delivery!

The company’s Thanksgiving pizza is perfect for people who don’t feel like cooking for the holiday.

Toppings include the obligatory turkey, sweet potatoes, green beans, cranberries, and crispy onions.

It even has gravy.

If you need some time to think about it, that’s OK. You can only get it on DiGiorno’s website, and it’s already sold out.

But the company promises it will release more pizzas for pre-order every Wednesday until Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi teen accused of killing her stepfather
Two of the teens were ejected from the truck and one was trapped inside. All three died on the...
Single-car wreck in Hancock County kills three teens
Saturday evening wreck claimed the life of Southeast Elementary student
Saturday evening wreck claims the life of a child
JSU murder suspect could still be on the loose
JSU murder suspect could still be on the loose
Suspect charged
Five people injured in Oct. 29 shooting in Lincoln County

Latest News

A miner named Christopher R. Finley died earlier this year in an accidental drowning while...
Miner dies in accidental drowning while working to drain underground water, officials say
Lucy Allard, 5, and her brother Zeke Allard, 8, plant crosses in honor of the victims of this...
Why was Maine shooter allowed to have guns? Questions swirl in wake of massacre
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
Former officer charged with Tyre Nichols’ murder expected to change plea in federal court
Jamison Kelly Jr., 21, of Columbia
Hearing could help clear name of driver in JSU shooting case
President Joe Biden is shown delivering remarks about government regulations on artificial...
LIVE: Biden’s Minnesota trip serves as a show of political force against primary challenger Dean Phillips