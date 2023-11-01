Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
Power of Pink
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Baby jumpers sold at Walmart recalled after reports of children getting hurt while using

Cosco Jump, Spin & Play Activity Center products are being recalled for potential fall and...
Cosco Jump, Spin & Play Activity Center products are being recalled for potential fall and injury hazards.(Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Thousands of baby jumpers are part of a product recall due to potential fall and injury hazards.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall involves about 115,000 Cosco Jump, Spin & Play Activity Centers.

Consumers have been advised to immediately stop using the product as straps on the jumper can detach or break while a child is in the activity center.

Officials said the Cosco products were sold exclusively at Walmart stores and online from November 2020 through October this year for about $70.

There have been 141 reports of activity center straps detaching or breaking that have resulted in 38 minor injuries such as bruises, bumps and scratches, according to the recall.

The recalled Cosco Jump, Spin & Play Activity Centers have model numbers WA105FZW and WA105GML and were manufactured in China.

Consumers are urged to contact Dorel immediately for a replacement at 877-657-9546.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 2016 Chevrolet Malibu driven by 17-year-old Enya Meeks was traveling south on Interstate 55...
17-year-old girl dies in single car wreck in Madison Co.
Brandon teenager shot to death in Raymond, Hinds Co. sheriff says
Brandon teenager found dead inside pickup truck, Hinds Co. sheriff says
Joshua Brown
Evidence could show Jones College football player not involved in shooting death of JSU student
Crump is seeking justice for Dexter Wade, a 37-year-old man killed by an off-duty Jackson...
‘Cop-killing coverup’: Ben Crump calls for justice for Dexter Wade, killed by off-duty JPD officer
Mississippi teen accused of killing her stepfather

Latest News

Albert Lyle still playing tennis in his 80s
DHS and FBI chiefs warn of increased threats to Jewish, Muslim and Arab-American communities in...
DHS, FBI: More threats to Jewish, Muslim communities
Cornell University
Suspect in custody for posting online threats about Jewish students at Cornell University
Olman Raudales, 18
18-year-old charged with murder after body found on I-55