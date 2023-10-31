Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
Power of Pink
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Woman hit and killed chasing dog onto highway, police say

Based on witness statements, officers with the Winston Salem Police Department determined that...
Based on witness statements, officers with the Winston Salem Police Department determined that 51-year-old Patricia Luffman Casper ran into the southbound lanes of US-52 to get her small dog.(MGN)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (Gray News) – A woman in North Carolina was hit and killed by a car while chasing her dog into the middle of the road Sunday night, authorities said.

Her dog was also killed, according to police.

Based on witness statements, officers with the Winston Salem Police Department determined that 51-year-old Patricia Luffman Casper ran into the southbound lanes of US-52 to get her small dog.

Police believe Casper and her dog were hit by a vehicle and killed.

This was the 25th traffic-related fatality in the area of 2023 compared to 17 during the same time period in 2022, according to the police department.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 2016 Chevrolet Malibu driven by 17-year-old Enya Meeks was traveling south on Interstate 55...
17-year-old girl dies in single car wreck in Madison Co.
Brandon teenager shot to death in Raymond, Hinds Co. sheriff says
Brandon teenager found dead inside pickup truck, Hinds Co. sheriff says
Joshua Brown
Evidence could show Jones College football player not involved in shooting death of JSU student
Crump is seeking justice for Dexter Wade, a 37-year-old man killed by an off-duty Jackson...
‘Cop-killing coverup’: Ben Crump calls for justice for Dexter Wade, killed by off-duty JPD officer
From left to right: Jarod Squire, Firefighter/Paramedic and Derico Davis, Firefighter/EMT.
Two Vicksburg firefighters dead after crash on Interstate 20

Latest News

Albert Lyle still playing tennis in his 80s
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, Sept. 25, 2023. The Supreme Court is tackling...
The Supreme Court wrestles with social media cases that have echoes of Donald Trump
Mississippi teen accused of killing her stepfather
Secretary of State Antony Blinken tells the Senate Appropriations Committee that the United...
US military and diplomatic leaders urge a divided Congress to send aid to both Israel and Ukraine
Police in Wisconsin said a nail was found in a child's Tootsie Roll.
Police: Nail found in child’s Tootsie Roll after trick-or-treating