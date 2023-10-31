Promote Your Business
FROM THE VAULT: 1999 Governor’s race decided by legislature

By Wilson Stribling
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As Republican Governor Kirk Fordice’s second term was coming to an end in 1999, two men were locked in a tight race to replace him: Lt. Governor Ronnie Musgrove, a Democrat, and former U.S. Representative Mike Parker, a Republican.

Musgrove and Parker at a debate before the 1999 election
Musgrove and Parker at a debate before the 1999 election(WLBT)

When all the votes were counted, Musgrove had the most, but not a majority. He and Parker were tied in House districts, meaning each had won a majority in half of the state’s 122 districts. State law at the time said if a candidate did not have a majority in both of those categories, the state House of Representatives must determine who wins.

Musgrove was okay with that on election night.

“We like the House of Representatives,” he said the night, referring to a chamber which at the time had aa Democratic majority. “We know them very well, and I’m satisfied that they will make a good decision.”

Parker said, no so fast.

“I have a responsibility to the citizens of this state and to those individuals who voted for me to remain in this process,” he said shortly after the election.

And so we waited. When the legislature convened the following January, House members cast their votes, and Musgrove was elected.

Musgrove was at the Capitol that day, presiding over the Senate as lieutenant governor. Once the vote was taken, the House sent a messenger down the hall to whisper the outcome in Musgrove’s ear.

Musgrove gets word that he has been elected governor
Musgrove gets word that he has been elected governor(WLBT)

It was not until then that the inauguration could be planned and a staff put together, and it had to happen fast. Inauguration Day was just one week away.

The day soon arrived, Musgrove took office, and the parade and parties followed.

Bert Case and Marsha Thompson anchor special coverage of Musgrove's inauguration in 2000
Bert Case and Marsha Thompson anchor special coverage of Musgrove's inauguration in 2000(WLBT)

It would be the last time an election had to be decided that way. In 2020, voters supported a constitutional amendment to change the process. Now, if no candidate gets a majority of the popular vote, the race simply goes to a runoff.

