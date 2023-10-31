Things To Know Halloween 2023

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. We could see our first freeze tonight!

I hope you enjoyed yesterday’s sprinkles, because we are back to no rain for the rest of the week. The good news is that lovely cool air will stick around with us through the end of the week. Or I suppose I should say “freezing air” because we are likely to see our first freeze tonight! Widespread low to mid 30s are expected as we head out the door tomorrow morning. Today will be chilly too, with highs in the mid and upper 50s across the area. The remaining clouds will clear as we go throughout the day, but the winds will stick around. With the gusty winds and dry air in place, fire danger is high for the day today. Burn bans remain in effect and you should especially adhere to them under elevated wildfire danger.

2. Candidate profile: One-on-one with Tate Reeves

It’s a different balancing act for Tate Reeves as he’s campaigning for a second term as governor. “Being governor is a full-time job,” said Tate Reeves. “Campaigning for governor is a full-time job. So I would suggest to you that maybe I have too many full-time jobs right now.” He’s taken on ‘momentum’ as the theme of the 2023 campaign.

3. Evidence could show Jones College football player not involved in shooting death of JSU student

An exclusive video obtained by 3 On Your Side could prove that one of the people accused of the recent killing at Jackson State University was miles away from campus at the time of the incident. The videos were sent to JSU officials nearly a week ago and appear to show Joshua Brown was out of town when Jaylen Burns was shot and killed. JSU authorities say the incident occurred on the night of October 15. However, the exact time of the shooting is unknown. 3 On Your Side began getting reports of a shooting on campus around 9:30 that night.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.