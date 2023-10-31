Suspect arrested after stabbing man at Vicksburg motel

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg Police released the identity of a suspect in a stabbing at the Days Inn motel on Warrenton Road Friday.

Authorities arrested 42-year-old Marshall Wesley Simmons of Philadelphia, Mississippi, without incident Saturday at the WaterView Casino.

The victim, a 33-year-old man, had been slashed in the face and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Simmons is charged with aggravated assault, with his bond set at $70,000.

