Suspect arrested after stabbing man at Vicksburg motel

Marshall Wesley Simmons
Marshall Wesley Simmons(Vicksburg Police Department)
By Howard Ballou
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg Police released the identity of a suspect in a stabbing at the Days Inn motel on Warrenton Road Friday.

Authorities arrested 42-year-old Marshall Wesley Simmons of Philadelphia, Mississippi, without incident Saturday at the WaterView Casino.

The victim, a 33-year-old man, had been slashed in the face and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Simmons is charged with aggravated assault, with his bond set at $70,000.

