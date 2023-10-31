Promote Your Business
Single-car wreck in Hancock County kills three teens

Two of the teens were ejected from the truck and one was trapped inside. All three died on the scene.
Two of the teens were ejected from the truck and one was trapped inside. All three died on the scene.((Source: Gray Image Bank) | (Source: Gray Image Bank))
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Three teens died in a single-vehicle wreck on Texas Flat Road on Monday morning.

Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam said three people were in a pickup truck traveling west on Texas Flat Road between Highway 603 and Highway 607 north of Stennis Space Center.

Adam said the truck crossed the middle line and the driver overcorrected and went off-road and across a ditch and into the trees.

Two of the teens were ejected from the truck and one was trapped inside. All three died on the scene.

Jackson Rodriguez, 18, from Diamondhead was one of the victims found dead on the scene. The coroner has not released the names of the others yet.

