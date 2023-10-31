Promote Your Business
Saturday evening wreck claims the life of a child

The seven year old was a student at Southeast Elementary
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A major car accident occurred on Highway 45 Saturday evening at 6:45 pm that claimed the life of a local student.

A 2007 Toyota Sequoia was traveling north on Highway 45 when a 2015 Ford Explorer attempted to pull out onto the Highway, where the two vehicles collided according to Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Jameka Moore.

The Ford Explorer was occupied by one adult driver and three minors. One child was transported to Anderson Hospital in critical condition and was later transferred to University Medical Center in Jackson.

Joshlynn Paige Bucklew, passed away due to her injuries, according to Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler

Joshlynn was a kindergartner at Southeast Elementary School.

Funeral services will be held Saturday at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

The community is coming together to help provide assistance to Joshlynn’s family by throwing a benefit.

The crash is still under investigation.

WTOK will provide updates as we receive more information.

