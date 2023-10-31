Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
Power of Pink
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Mississippi teen accused of killing her stepfather

(AP Images)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) — A teenager in Grenada, Mississippi has been accused of killing her stepfather.

Authorities in Tallahatchie County found the body of Cleoda Mayweather last month. Tallahatchie County Sheriff Jimmy Fly said the body was found in a ditch along Black Bayou Road.

Family members reported Mayweather missing in August.

An investigation led to the arrest of Janilia Wright, 17, on Friday, Oct. 27, in Batesville.

The teenager has been formally charged with murder and is being held behind bars on a $500,000 bond.

Investigators also issued a warrant for Corderrius Williams in connection to Mayweather’s death.

When U.S. Marshals tried to serve the warrant in Laurel, they claim he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 2016 Chevrolet Malibu driven by 17-year-old Enya Meeks was traveling south on Interstate 55...
17-year-old girl dies in single car wreck in Madison Co.
Brandon teenager shot to death in Raymond, Hinds Co. sheriff says
Brandon teenager found dead inside pickup truck, Hinds Co. sheriff says
Joshua Brown
Evidence could show Jones College football player not involved in shooting death of JSU student
Crump is seeking justice for Dexter Wade, a 37-year-old man killed by an off-duty Jackson...
‘Cop-killing coverup’: Ben Crump calls for justice for Dexter Wade, killed by off-duty JPD officer
From left to right: Jarod Squire, Firefighter/Paramedic and Derico Davis, Firefighter/EMT.
Two Vicksburg firefighters dead after crash on Interstate 20

Latest News

Albert Lyle still playing tennis in his 80s
Suspect charged
Five people injured in Oct. 29 shooting in Lincoln County
Bert Case and Marsha Thompson anchor special coverage of Musgrove's inauguration in 2000
FROM THE VAULT: 1999 Governor’s race decided by legislature
AG Lynn Fitch says officers' use of force in a hostage situation at the Richland Walmart was...
Attorney General: Use of force justified in three officer-involved shootings
FROM THE VAULT: 1999 Governor’s race decided by legislature