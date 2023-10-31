Mississippi teen accused of killing her stepfather

GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) — A teenager in Grenada, Mississippi has been accused of killing her stepfather.

Authorities in Tallahatchie County found the body of Cleoda Mayweather last month. Tallahatchie County Sheriff Jimmy Fly said the body was found in a ditch along Black Bayou Road.

Family members reported Mayweather missing in August.

An investigation led to the arrest of Janilia Wright, 17, on Friday, Oct. 27, in Batesville.

The teenager has been formally charged with murder and is being held behind bars on a $500,000 bond.

Investigators also issued a warrant for Corderrius Williams in connection to Mayweather’s death.

When U.S. Marshals tried to serve the warrant in Laurel, they claim he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.