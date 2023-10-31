Leaked memo shows 167 unpaid electric, water bills in Jackson’s Parks Dept.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A recent report from Jackson’s interim director of Parks and Recreation sheds new light on the city’s struggle to pay its bills.

Documents obtained by WLBT show that as of October 11, the city’s parks department had 167 unpaid electric and water bills, including many with no location names, unclear addresses, or accounts tied to meters no longer in use.

“One water bill had an address listed as ‘W of Magnolia Speech Sch,’” Interim Parks Director Steve Hutton wrote. “We assume that means west of the Magnolia Speech School, which used to be on Flag Chapel [Road].”

“We think this account might be Presidential Hills, which is [half a mile] north,” he continued. “JXN Water is trying to help figure this out.”

The memo was submitted to the city council’s Parks and Recreation Committee on October 11.

It was given to the council about two weeks before members voted to order the Department of Finance to turn over copies of all of Jackson’s unpaid invoices.

It also comes as the city continues to come under fire for failing to pay its contractors.

This spring, members of Jackson’s One-Percent Infrastructure Oversight Commission found out that a contractor had walked off of one job site for nonpayment. Another project, meanwhile, was delayed 250 days after the city failed to pay its bills.

The commission recently approved paying engineers an additional $850,000 to help cover increased costs related to those delays.

Hutton’s findings, meanwhile, show other concerns, including at least one water bill for “Ave 13 Old VA Laundry,” an address he and JXN Water were unfamiliar with, as well as charges for sewer fees where the city should not be charged for sewer.

“In many instances, a separate water meter can be installed for water-only usage, such as irrigation, water animals, etc.,” he wrote. “Almost all of the water used at Pete Brown is for irrigation. The city has been paying the sewer tax on this water forever.”

Meanwhile, he said the zoo has been without internet service for months because the city had failed to pay its Comcast bill.

“The council is on the record as asking the administration to address these issues,” Ward 7 Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay said. “We’ve been on record more than once. We’re as frustrated about this as anybody.”

As part of its order, the council threatened to withhold finance employees’ pay until the documents were provided. A partial response to the council’s request was submitted late last week.

According to those documents, Jackson had three unpaid water bills for the Jackson Zoological Park, totaling more than $1.5 million.

That $1.5 million includes a nearly $495,000 statement from August, which is now more than 45 days past due, as well as two statements for similar amounts from October and September.

Chief Financial Officer Fidelis Malembeka says the city is disputing those fees and was told not to pay until JXN Water sorts out the matter.

“When the previous [parks] director was in place, he had some questions about the amounts that were on the invoices,” he said. “Upon JXN Water’s review, they did see that there is potentially a leak.”

“They do not know exactly where that is. However, they will be getting with our team to explore and determine where that particular leak is.”

The zoo’s water and cable bills aside, Jackson is also struggling to pay other bills. Information submitted to the council in response to its October 24 order showed 63 past-due invoices, with another 14 expected to go 45 days past due as of midnight October 27.

Past-due amounts included $21,900 for roofing materials for Pete Brown Golf Course and nearly $25,000 for a 12-month cloud subscription service.

The council voted to pay some of those invoices at a special meeting on Monday.

At the same meeting, Malembeka told the council the remaining outstanding invoices should be submitted to the council by Wednesday.

JXN Water, meanwhile, announced weeks ago that it would begin shutting off customers for nonpayment this fall.

At a council committee meeting last week, however, Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin said those efforts are dependent on how soon JXN Water’s metering contractor can beef up staffing, and it’s unclear how long that will take.

“We don’t want to shut people off and not be able to turn on their water for two days because we don’t have the staff to do it,” Henifin said. “They’re having some hiring issues, which is a common issue across the country right now.”

As for whether the zoo could have water service interrupted, JXN Water spokeswoman Ameerah Palacios said shutting off water for any entity is the last option.

“JXN Water is committed to resolving the Zoo’s water bill with the city in a timely manner and looks forward to the details... to help everyone do that,” she wrote. “We want to get everyone current - including the zoo.”

Hutton was not available for comment.

