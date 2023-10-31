Promote Your Business
JSU murder suspect could still be on the loose

Video evidence appears to show current suspect in different part of state around time of killing.
By Brendan Hall
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - 3 On Your Side was first to show you exclusive video that could prove the wrong person is behind bars for the recent killing at Jackson State University.

Tuesday, we uncovered new information that further validates that claim.

While officials with JSU continue to stay tight-lipped about the investigation, we’ve confirmed that Jackson Police got a call about a man shot near JSU’s campus on October 15th at 9:26 p.m.

That’s less than a half hour before the shooting suspect was apparently caught on camera in the drive thru of Krispy Kreme in Hattiesburg.

A Krispy Kreme employee claims he remembers taking an order from the alleged killer that night.

“It was near the time we were about to close our lobby because our lobby closes at 10, and he came through. It was a normal night, slow for a Sunday, and just like any other customer, he came through and paid cash,” Krispy Kreme employee Jordan Stianche said. “We exchanged a few words about Jones College, but yeah, I saw him in that white truck and recognized him as soon as I saw his picture again.”

If that’s true and Brown is, in fact, the killer, he would have had to drive 89 miles from JSU to the Krispy Kreme in Hattiesburg in roughly 30 minutes.

“It just really surprises me that they’re not really doing much about it right now after having all this evidence come to light, but at the same time, I can understand them having their suspect and wanting to stick to it to have a closed case,” he added.

It also comes to the surprise of Jones College Head Football Coach, Steve Buckley.

“Josh Brown is a sophomore in our program here. This is his third semester. He’s set to graduate in December, and he has a 3.06 GPA. Josh has never been an issue on the field or off the field,” Buckley said. “Josh is punctual. He’s dependable. He’s a leader in our program.”

Buckley says he knows for a fact that Brown was back on Jones College’s campus by 10:30 on the night of the killing and his brother, Stan Buckley, shared campus surveillance video to prove it.

“I know he was walking with two of our football players. He actually had gone to Walmart that afternoon in Columbia, and they helped him unload his groceries for his dorm room that night,” the coach added.

3 On Your Side received the alleged video evidence of Brown’s whereabouts Monday and connected with and interviewed Stianche less than 24 hours later.

On the other hand, emails indicate JSU received the same video evidence exactly one week ago, and at the time of this report, has yet to contact Stianche.

In his correspondence with the university, he told them, in part, “Thank you for meeting with my brother and me today regarding the Joshua Brown case.”

JSU officials never responded to our request for comment Tuesday.

