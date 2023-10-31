Promote Your Business
Husband, wife killed in Hoover crash identified

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police are investigating a fatal crash that killed a husband and his wife Tuesday.

The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the victims who died as 64-year-old Teresa Darlene Doss Roberts and her husband 67-year-old George Raymond Roberts. The couple lived in Bessemer.

The crash happened on Highway 150 near Hunter Street Baptist Church around 6:19 a.m.

An initial investigation revealed that a Lexus RS 350 was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 150 when it collided head-on with a Nissan Rogue driven by Teresa Roberts.

The driver of the Lexus RS 350 was taken to UAB Hospital by the Hoover Fire Department. A passenger from the Lexus was taken to Children’s of Alabama by the Hoover Fire Department. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

