Husband, wife killed in Hoover crash identified

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police are investigating a fatal crash that killed a husband and his wife Tuesday.

The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the victims who died as 64-year-old Teresa Darlene Doss Roberts and her husband 67-year-old George Raymond Roberts. The couple lived in Bessemer.

The crash happened on Highway 150 near Hunter Street Baptist Church around 6:19 a.m.

An initial investigation revealed that a Lexus RS 350 was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 150 when it collided head-on with a Nissan Rogue driven by Teresa Roberts.

The driver of the Lexus RS 350 was taken to UAB Hospital by the Hoover Fire Department. A passenger from the Lexus was taken to Children’s of Alabama by the Hoover Fire Department. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.