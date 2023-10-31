Five people injured in Oct. 28 shooting in Lincoln County

LINCOLN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Five people were injured in an early morning shooting on October 28 in Lincoln County.

The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m., at a party on Crump Lane, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived on the scene to find one person had been shot in the leg and another had been hit by a car as everyone left the location.

Five people were treated at King’s Daughters Medical Center with various injuries. So far, four have been released. The person struck by the vehicle was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

It was unclear who fired the shots or where the bullets came from.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (601) 833-5231.

