First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson reached a high of 59 degrees Tuesday afternoon after a morning low temperature of 40 degrees. Temperatures will fall to near freezing Wednesday morning and again Thursday morning as well. Protect plants, people and pets. Wind chills will be near freezing as gusty winds will be felt most of the day so while frost is unlikely Wednesday morning, it is more likely Thursday morning. Expect sunny skies for the duration of the week as highs rebound from the 50s Wednesday into the 70s for the rest of the week. The average high and low temperature for this time of year is 72 and the 48. Sunrise is 7:17am and the sunset is 6:10pm.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.