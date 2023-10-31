First Alert Forecast: near freezing temperatures likely into tonight

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: There will be plenty of sunshine to go around across central Mississippi today for Halloween. Expect there to be a little chill in the air this afternoon with highs forecast to reach the middle and upper 50s, which is well-below normal for late October. With the combination of low humidity and gusty winds up to 25 MPH, wildfire danger is critical today. Continue to heed burn bans that remain in effect. Freeze warnings and watches are in place for tonight into Wednesday for the threat of freezing temperatures.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday’s forecast will almost be a repeat with chilly and bright conditions expected. After starting off the day near freezing, temperatures will only rise to the 50s by the afternoon under a sunny sky. It could potentially get even colder tomorrow night/Thursday with lows down in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Winds will quickly shift back out of the south by the end of the week resulting in warmer weather. We should reach the 70s by Friday before possibly topping out close to 80-degrees by late weekend into early next week. Another front may swing in early next week bringing another push of slightly cooler air.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.