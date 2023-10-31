‘The Color Purple the Musical’ is a hit for JSU

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Audiences couldn’t get enough of Jackson State University’s presentation of The Color Purple the Musical, packing seats at the Rose McCoy Auditorium.

Monday night was the finale of the musical performed by the Speech and Theatre Department and MADDRAMA Performance Troupe.

Sunday’s show was sold out. According to JSU officials, the performance has been the highest-selling production at the university.

Meredith Hairston studies Speech and Theatre and plays Shug Avery. The Jackson native is overwhelmed by the reaction to the performance.

“I’m immensely happy with the success of the production,” said Hairston. “As a student of the Speech Department, it’s been absolutely phenomenal getting to work with the cast and crew. The highest attending, you know, speaks to the type of talent that we have in this production, so all rave reviews.”

Chandler Carter of Dallas is a Speech Communications major minoring in Theater Arts. The JSU junior plays Bobby, who flirts with the main character, Celie, played by Catia Madison.

“The outpour from the community and the support has been amazing as well,” said Carter. “So it’s been beautiful seeing everything come together, and the community has been like amazing, like applause every night.”

The Color Purple the Musical ran October 26-30.

