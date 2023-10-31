Cold Mornings Ahead

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Back to our regularly scheduled dry programming...

I hope you enjoyed yesterday’s sprinkles, because we are back to no rain for the rest of the week. The good news is that lovely cool air will stick around with us through the end of the week. Or I suppose I should say “freezing air” because we are likely to see our first freeze tonight! Widespread low to mid 30s are expected as we head out the door tomorrow morning. Today will be chilly too, with highs in the mid and upper 50s across the area. The remaining clouds will clear as we go throughout the day, but the winds will stick around. With the gusty winds and dry air in place, fire danger is high for the day today. Burn bans remain in effect and you should especially adhere to them under elevated wildfire danger.

Thursday morning is actually expected to be even COLDER, so it would not be out of the question to see upper 20s and low 30s to start that day. Frost/freeze expected as we get out the door Thursday and Friday. The afternoons will start warming slightly by Thursday with highs in the mid 60s and we will be back in the 70s by Friday and the weekend.

We are watching a system in the tropics that has a good chance of formation in the next week. Not bringing impacts to us, but it is churning in the Caribbean right now and expected to move towards parts of Central America as it develops.

