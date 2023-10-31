Clinton Police Department warns residents of scammers impersonating officers

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Clinton Police Department is warning residents of a phone scam that has already taken thousands of dollars from victims.

Clinton Public Information Officer Marlee Price says the police department is experiencing an increase in complaints by people who have been receiving phone calls from scammers impersonating CPD.

During the scam, Price says the caller will manipulate the Caller ID to reflect the CPD non-emergency phone number (601-924-5252) and pose as a Clinton police officer.

The caller then accuses the victim of owing money for old fines and informs the victim that a warrant has been issued for their arrest unless the fines are rectified.

According to Price, the caller will then ask for banking information to pay the fine and, in most cases, tells the victim to get a Green Dot Money pack card, which is used to scam them out of thousands of dollars.

Price says the scammers also have a fake answering service identifying themselves as law enforcement officials with CPD, asking the victim to leave a message so their call can be returned.

“The Clinton Police Department will never ask for personal banking information or money over the phone. If you receive a call like the incident reported above, treat the call as a scam and notify law enforcement,” a press release says.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.