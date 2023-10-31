Promote Your Business
Chainsaw sculptor gives new life to dying trees

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WLBT) - The transformation of a dying tree in Fondren is turning heads. The once withering is now unique yard art, fashioned by skilled hands and a chainsaw.

“She was just sad about the tree going, you know, and didn’t really want to cut it,” said Jamie Ross.

So the chainsaw sculptor gave the dying oak tree in Fondren new life, chiseling away at the wood to create a three-story house with a winding staircase.

“I carved a hobbit house,” said Ross. “I really took a little bit, little pieces off of each one that she had the pictures that she had given me.”

From his outdoor shop in Pelahatchie beneath the trees, the 47-year-old sees more than a piece of wood.

“If somebody’s gonna take a stump or whatever and grind it, you know, turn it into mulch, I’d rather just make a piece of art out of it,” said the carving artist.

Ross grew up in Brandon and Jackson and, as a tree cutter, took his love of drawing to the next level. The self-taught chainsaw sculptor fashions trees into bowls, furniture, animals, murals, and more. He is most passionate about carving Native American figures.

“I like to do a full-size Indian,” said Ross. “I’ve always had a respect for them, and I love carving them.”

Fifteen years ago, he started this work. It became a full-time career about five years ago. The traveling artist is now turning a red oak into a grist mill based on one he saw in Shuqualak in Noxubee County.

“It puts a smile on my face, I tell you,” added Ross.

His next project takes him to Gulf Shores to create an ocean scene mural on a tree near the beach.

