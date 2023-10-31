Candidate profile: One-on-one with Tate Reeves

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -It’s a different balancing act for Tate Reeves as he’s campaigning for a second term as governor.

“Being governor is a full-time job,” said Tate Reeves. “Campaigning for governor is a full-time job. So I would suggest to you that maybe I have too many full-time jobs right now.”

He’s taken on ‘momentum’ as the theme of the 2023 campaign.

“Talking about the momentum that we have in Mississippi, the good things that are happening from an educational standpoint, the good things that are happening from an economic standpoint, the good things that are happening in our state, in terms of protecting our way of life and protecting our values,” described Reeves. “And the message is really resonating in folks all across Mississippi.”

On educational gains, he’s talking about the state’s fourth-grade reading and math scores and the improved graduation rates.

One of those ‘protecting our values’ issues he’s taken on is blocking gender-affirming care for transgender youth, first mentioning it in this year’s State of the State address.

We asked why the campaign felt it important to make it one of the focuses of specific ads. He first went on the defensive, attacking Brandon Presley and alleging that out-of-state donors want to change Mississippi.

“The transgender issue is a clear example of where I signed legislation that said, we’re going to let in Mississippi we’re going to let boys play boys sports,” he said. “We’re going to let girls play girls sports. We said we’re not going to allow transgender surgery reassignments for children in our state. We’re going to protect our kids. We’re not going to let puberty blockers and hormone blockers in the state of Mississippi.”

But regardless of his campaign focuses, he knows turnout is an important part of winning next Tuesday.

“We’ve been barnstorming this state from one end of the state to the other, encouraging people to go vote,” described Reeves. “We don’t need people to sit at home. We don’t need people to think that this race is over. We don’t need people to say, ‘You know, it’s okay, Tate’s gonna win.’ No, we need you to go vote. If you care about the future of Mississippi, if you don’t want to hand the keys to the car over the Democrat National Committee, to Joe Biden, and to my opponent, then you have to go vote on election day.”

Healthcare is the focus of Tate Reeves’ latest ad, touting a new plan to increase Medicaid reimbursements for hospitals. But the timing has been criticized as a political game chip in the campaign cycle.

“Obviously, I’m gonna be criticized no matter what I do, it’s just kind of part of the job,” he said. “But we’ve worked with our hospital leaders over the last six months to find a solution to the next challenge. And I will tell you, we have found a solution: $673 million into our hospitals around Mississippi, that experts say is going to help keep hospitals open in rural areas that my opponents have criticized the timing because they can’t criticize the plan, because the plan works.”

Then there’s that lingering question of why he isn’t supportive of Medicaid expansion.

“I don’t believe we ought to add 300,000 more people to welfare in our state,” he answered. “I believe that if we did that, and those people like Brandon who are for this, they’re not going to believe that the 800,000 that we currently have on Medicaid is enough. If we add 300,000, they’re not going to believe that 1.1 million is enough.”

He suggests the recent plan won’t be the last healthcare solution that’s proposed but again stands by his opposition to expansion.

“The actual financial windfall that the proponents of Medicaid expansion claim just simply isn’t true,” explained Reeves. “It hasn’t happened in Louisiana. It hasn’t happened in Arkansas. And so when you look at the number of rural hospitals that are likely to close or at risk of closure, we have the same percentage in Mississippi that they have in Louisiana and Arkansas. They’ve expanded Obamacare years ago. And so their claims just simply aren’t true.”

As election day draws closer, there’s the chance for a runoff for the first time in state history now that the constitutional provision changed in 2020. Reeves says they’ll deal with it and address it if they have to, but makes this note.

“We won by about six points four years ago against a very well-funded candidate that was from Mississippi, who hired people that was from Mississippi, they had been elected in Mississippi, four different times,” he said in reference to Jim Hood in 2019. “And now we’ve got this guy who is being funded almost fully by national Democrats has been staffed almost fully by national Democrats. And we think we’ll, we’ll see Mississippians go to the polls, and we’ll be successful.”

