Attorney General: Use of force justified in three officer-involved shootings

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The use of force in three officer-involved shootings was justified, according to Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch.

On Tuesday, Fitch’s office announced that it had wrapped up its review of three incidents, including the December 11, 2022, shooting incident involving a Capitol Police officer and a December 21, 2022, shooting at the Richland Walmart.

A third shooting occurred on October 20, 2022, in Lucedale and involved a George County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

All matters were investigated by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, per state statute.

“In all three incidents, the Attorney General’s Office found the use of force was justified,” a statement from the Attorney General’s Office states.

On December 21, 2022, Richland Police and the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department responded to the Walmart on U.S. 49, after witnesses said a woman there got into a confrontation with an employee. The woman, later identified as Corlunda McGinister, eventually held the employee hostage.

Richland police entered the store and tried to defuse the situation. McGinister was ultimately shot and killed by police.

The shooting involving Capitol Police occurred on December 11, in the 2800 block of O’Bannon Street. The Department of Public Safety stated that after a short chase, the suspect exited the vehicle and ran away, prompting an officer to fire shots.

A Jackson woman, Latisha Smith, filed a lawsuit against Capitol Police in response to that incident, saying a stray bullet came into her home and hit her in the arm.

