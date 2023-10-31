Promote Your Business
2 women charged for Oxford park damage

Abigail Fuqua (L) and Madison Brown (R)
Abigail Fuqua (L) and Madison Brown (R)(Oxford Police Dept.)
By Melek Robinson
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - According to the Oxford Police Department, two women damaged a fountain near City Hall on October 24.

Abigail Fuqua, 19, and Madison Brown, 18, were arrested and charged for property damage in the pocket park next to Oxford City Hall.

Photos and surveillance of the damage in Oxford.
Photos and surveillance of the damage in Oxford.(Oxford Police Dept.)

The damage totaled to approximately $4,700 including damage to the fountain structure and plumbing.

Fuqua and Brown were charged with felony malicious mischief as each were issued a $5,000 bond in their initial bond hearing.

