18-year-old charged with murder after body found on I-55

DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - An 18-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder after the body of a young man was found along I-55 South over the weekend.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department said a citizen made the harrowing discovery late Saturday morning.

Deputies say the victim was found with several gunshot wounds to his head.

The following day, a woman reported her son missing to Memphis police after she said 18-year-old Olman Raudales picked him up from her home Friday night and wasn’t heard from since. DeSoto County investigators learned of the report out of Memphis and notified family members, who confirmed the dead man’s identity as that of the missing Memphis man.

When officers questioned Raudales about the victim’s death, he said that after picking him up, he and the victim attempted to sell a pair of guns to a stranger near his home on Alpine Avenue.

He said the victim, a buyer, and himself were all in his Honda Civic when the deal went south and the buyer shot his partner from the back seat of his car.

Raudales said after the shooting, the unidentified man, who police say Raudales refused to name, forced him to stop his car to let him out. He said the man then took the victim’s body with him and told Raudales to “keep his mouth shut.”

However, police say a search warrant of Raudales’ phone showed he moved from his home on Alpine Avenue to I-55 South in Mississippi on the night the victim was last seen by his family. Police say the phone’s GPS moved to the area where the victim’s body was dumped, then continued south and exited in Coldwater before making a short stop and then returning home.

Police say Raudales admitted to cleaning his car before going to the victim’s house to talk to police after he was reported missing. Police say although Raudales’ car had been cleaned, evidence of blood remained inside the car.

The arrest affidavit does not clarify whether or not the murder weapon was ever found.

Memphis police arrested and charged Raudales with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence on Tuesday.

He is due in court on Wednesday. No bond information is available at this time.

