Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
Power of Pink
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Woman who had never played lottery before wins jackpot on first scratcher

Rebecca Napier won $75,000 on the Cash Eruption game, her first-ever scratch-off.
Rebecca Napier won $75,000 on the Cash Eruption game, her first-ever scratch-off.(Kentucky Lottery)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Gray News) – A Kentucky woman who had never played the lottery before won big on her first scratch-off ticket.

Rebecca Napier of Frankfort won $75,000 on the Cash Eruption game, her first-ever scratch-off.

According to the Kentucky Lottery, Napier arrived at lottery headquarters in tears of joy as she claimed her prize earlier this month.

Napier said she was buying a Coke at a Marathon Food Mart when she decided to grab a ticket.

“I never even drink Coke! But I was just craving it. That’s when I saw the ticket, and it just stood out,” she said.

Napier said she was on the phone with her daughter, who lives in Florida, when she scratched the ticket. In disbelief, she scratched the game’s $75,000 top prize.

Napier went back to the Marathon Food Mart and had the owner scan her ticket to confirm her win.

Marathon Food Mart will receive a $750 check for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Jarod Squire, Firefighter/Paramedic and Derico Davis, Firefighter/EMT.
Two Vicksburg firefighters dead after crash on Interstate 20
A 2016 Chevrolet Malibu driven by 17-year-old Enya Meeks was traveling south on Interstate 55...
17-year-old girl dies in single car wreck in Madison Co.
Pearl home a total loss after fire breaks out in kitchen
Pearl home a total loss after fire breaks out in kitchen
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Jackson State kicker becomes first woman to play for the Tigers in program history (CREDIT:...
JSU kicker becomes first woman to score in HBCU history

Latest News

Evidence could show Jones College football player not involved in shooting death of JSU student
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in the Fulton County Government...
Alabama man charged with making threats against Georgia prosecutor, sheriff over Trump election case
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks on student loan debt forgiveness, in the Roosevelt Room of...
Biden administration is moving toward a narrower student loan relief targeting groups of borrowers
Spillway Diner shares breakfast menu with Studio 3
Mississippi Smart Homes shares products on Studio 3