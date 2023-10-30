Promote Your Business
‘Cop-killing coverup’ Ben Crump calls for justice for Dexter Wade, killed by off-duty JPD officer

Attorney Ben Crump. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A national civil rights attorney is calling for justice for a 37-year-old man killed by an off-duty Jackson police officer.

Monday, Ben Crump and other attorneys discussed the death of Dexter Wade, a Jackson man who was struck and killed by a JPD officer on I-55 South near McDowell Road on March 5.

Crump took on the case after NBC News reported that JPD did not inform Bettersten Wade of her son’s death until August, despite police knowing his identity days after he was killed.

A stream of the press conference is posted below.

