Things To Know Wednesday, November 1

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Sentencing postponed for Mississippi police officers who tortured 2 Black men

‘Rankin County 6′ plead guilty to state charges of beating, torturing two Black men (WLBT)

A federal judge has postponed sentencing for six former Mississippi law enforcement officers who pleaded guilty to a long list of federal charges for torturing two Black men in January. Sentencing had been scheduled to begin on Nov. 14, but U.S. District Judge Tom Lee wrote in a Friday order that the court would delay it in response to motions from some of the former officers. Their attorneys said they needed more time to evaluate presentencing reports and prepare objections, the judge said. Lee has not yet rescheduled the sentencing hearing, but some of the former officers requested it be delayed until Dec. 15. The men admitted in August to subjecting Michael Corey Jenkins and Eddie Terrell Parker to numerous acts of racially motivated, violent torture.

2. Mississippi’s congressional delegation seeks Presidential Medal of Freedom for Medgar Evers

WLBT Special Report: Remembering the life of Medgar Evers (WLBT)

Mississippi’s congressional delegation is urging President Joe Biden to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom posthumously to civil rights leader Medgar Wiley Evers. U.S. Sens. Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith, and U.S. Reps. Bennie Thompson, Trent Kelly, Michael Guest and Mike Ezell on Tuesday sent a letter to Biden encouraging him to bestow the honor on Evers. He was assassinated outside his home in Jackson, Mississippi, on June 12, 1963, as a result of his work to promote racial equality, voting rights, and social justice.

3. Candidate profile: One-on-one with Brandon Presley

Brandon Presley made it a mission to visit all 82 counties as part of his campaign. “Our message is getting out,” said Presley. “Crowds are growing, and it feels really good.” For those who haven’t seen him on the campaign trail, he says the question of why he wants to be governor boils down to this. “I’m running for governor because I’ve got the guts to take on the fights that matter to the people of Mississippi, whether that is Medicaid expansion to get that done to save our hospitals and to get 230,000 people health care,” Presley noted. “I’ve got the guts and the backbone to take on an entrenched system that is corrupt, that is bought and paid for, and I am willing to fight anybody, anywhere, anytime, for the people in Mississippi.”

EXTRA: JSU murder suspect could still be on the loose

3 On Your Side was first to show you an exclusive video that could prove the wrong person is behind bars for the recent killing at Jackson State University. Tuesday, we uncovered new information that further validates that claim. While officials with JSU continue to stay tight-lipped about the investigation, we’ve confirmed that Jackson Police got a call about a man shot near JSU’s campus on October 15th at 9:26 p.m. That’s less than a half hour before the shooting suspect was apparently caught on camera in the drive-thru of Krispy Kreme in Hattiesburg.

