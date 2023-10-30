Things To Know Monday, October 30

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Fall is Back With a Bang!

It’s here!! The anticipated cold front is moving through as we speak and bringing polar air that will have us feeling more like winter by Wednesday morning. Today, high temperatures will be reached early in the day, and we will be cooling off during typical peak heating time. Highs across the area will range from the low 50s to the upper 60s. A slim chance of rain will exist throughout the day today and into the overnight hours.

2. Two Vicksburg firefighters dead after crash on Interstate 20

From left to right: Jarod Squire, Firefighter/Paramedic and Derico Davis, Firefighter/EMT. (Office of Mayor George Flaggs, Jr.)

Two Vicksburg Fire Department firefighters are dead after a fatal crash on Interstate 20 early Sunday morning. The crash occurred around 1:15 a.m. on I-20 at the Clay Street Exit in Vicksburg. Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones tells WLBT that the two were in a red Corvette when witnesses said the vehicle took the exit and lost control of the car. The vehicle occupied by the two firefighters then struck a light pole and caught on fire.

3. Crystal Springs family loses everything in house fire; uses social media to get the word out

Copiah County family continues to recover three weeks after they lost just about everything in a house fire. On October 7th, Lakeshia Young and her two daughters got news from their neighbors that they never expected. “I was actually in Miami for a birthday trip. I kind of took it in early that Friday and went to sleep. So once I woke up, it was like, I had so many calls and texts. ‘Where are you?’ I called my mom, and she was like, your house is on fire, and we weren’t able to save anything,” Young said. That night, their home was engulfed in flames — burning not only clothes and other necessities but every memory inside.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.