Pearl home a total loss after fire breaks out in kitchen

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A home is a total loss after a fire started in the kitchen Sunday afternoon.

Pearl Police Public Information Officer Greg Flynn says the incident happened at 5 p.m. on Milam Street.

There were no injuries, and no foul play is suspected. The city fire marshal is investigating.

