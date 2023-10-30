Pearl home a total loss after fire breaks out in kitchen

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A home is a total loss after a fire started in the kitchen Sunday afternoon.

Pearl Police Public Information Officer Greg Flynn says the incident happened at 5 p.m. on Milam Street.

There were no injuries, and no foul play is suspected. The city fire marshal is investigating.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.