First Alert Forecast:

First frost of the season possible Wednesday/Thursday
First frost of the season possible Wednesday/Thursday
By Dave Roberts
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After temperatures near 90 degrees this past weekend, we appear to have jumped over Fall and straight into Winter.  Temperatures have been dropping most of the day and will fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s Tuesday morning.  Wind chills will be near freezing as gusty winds will be felt most of the day.  Despite skies trying to clear Tuesday, it will be a chilly Halloween with highs staying in the 50s.  Freeze warnings and watches are issued for Wednesday morning with lows near freezing.  It could be even a little colder Thursday morning.  Expect sunny skies for the duration of the week as highs rebound from the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday into the 70s for the rest of the week.  The high temperature Monday was73 degrees and it was at 12:33am.  The average high and low temperature for this time of year is 73 and the 48.  Sunrise is 7:16am and the sunset is 6:11pm.

